Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.01 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$23.23 and a one year high of C$47.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of -247.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.80.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

