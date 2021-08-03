PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. PaySign has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.52. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

