Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Declines By 15.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,578.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBSNF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

