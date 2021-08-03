Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.29 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

