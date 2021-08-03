Warburg Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €177.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 147.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of €209.86.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

