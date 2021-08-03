KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $366.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Its strength across automotive semiconductor market, drove the results further. For fiscal 2022, KLA has favorable outlook toward WFE industry. Further, the Services business is likely to grow, driven by expanding installed base, higher utilization rates, and rising expansion of service opportunities in the trailing edge and the EPC group. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $345.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

