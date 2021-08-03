Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

