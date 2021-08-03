Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

