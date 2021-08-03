Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $392.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,033. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

