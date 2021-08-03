Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 94.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,063 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avaya were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

