Man Group plc Makes New $490,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

