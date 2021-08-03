Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,111 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.