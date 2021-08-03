Man Group plc Sells 5,612 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $126.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.