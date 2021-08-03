Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $869.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $771.00 to $869.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $771.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $708.16. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $751.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.