Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CMC Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

