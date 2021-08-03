AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 307,834 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Rockwell Medical worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 693,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

