Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

