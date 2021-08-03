AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,807 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 106,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

