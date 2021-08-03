Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 90.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 842,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 717,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

