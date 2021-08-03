Man Group plc Sells 131,666 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AUB opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

