Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

HUBG stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

