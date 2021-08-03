Jane Street Group LLC Has $316,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maximus by 51.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

