Jane Street Group LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $599,000.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

