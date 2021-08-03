Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $784,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $966,325 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PEI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

