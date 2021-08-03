Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $966,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

