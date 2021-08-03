Jane Street Group LLC Buys 25,781 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

