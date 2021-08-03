Analysts Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Target Price at $17.50

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gaia by 714.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

