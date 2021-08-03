Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

