Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $263.33

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in monday.com stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $256.16.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

