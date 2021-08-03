First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Lowered to $19.50 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,254 shares of company stock worth $12,012,931 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

