Desjardins Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

