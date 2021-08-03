California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 622 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

