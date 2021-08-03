California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,109 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PROS worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PROS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PROS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRO stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

