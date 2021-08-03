California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 368 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

