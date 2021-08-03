Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $7,935,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $6,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $5,995,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $7,975,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.