California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.