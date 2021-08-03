Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Value Line were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

