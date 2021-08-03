Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Value Line were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.95.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU).
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.