Doximity (DOCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

