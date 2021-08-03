D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 42,236 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,236 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.