D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 183.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vedanta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

