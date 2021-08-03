Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.