D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 373,312 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 175.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

OVID opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

