Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

