Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,416.00

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,416 ($18.50) and last traded at GBX 1,415.30 ($18.49), with a volume of 9006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($17.90).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,208.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves bought 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

