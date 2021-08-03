Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.35.

PINS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 425,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 144,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinterest by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after buying an additional 173,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

