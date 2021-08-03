Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 180.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Investec raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

