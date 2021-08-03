Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advantest stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.16.

ATEYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

