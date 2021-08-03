ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.