Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

