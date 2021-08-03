AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

